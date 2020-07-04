Lazio 0-3 AC Milan: Lazio lose ground on Juve in Serie A title race

From the section

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubled his side's lead from the penalty spot

Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped AC Milan stun second-placed Lazio to move leaders Juventus closer to a ninth straight Serie A title.

The former Juve forward, 38, doubled his side's lead with a penalty after Hakan Calhanoglu's impressive opener.

Victory was sealed after the interval when Ante Rebic slotted the third from close range.

With eight games remaining, Lazio remain second in the table, seven points behind Maurizio Sarri's side.

Juventus had earlier cruised past Torino in the Turin derby as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick for the defending champions. - at the 43rd attempt.

Ibrahimovic's Milan move into the last Europa League qualification spot in sixth, although seventh-placed Napoli are just a point behind with a game in hand.