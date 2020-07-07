Harvey Neville: Republic U19 international signs professional contract with Manchester United

Neville made his Under-19 international debut against Denmark in October

Republic of Ireland Under-19 international Harvey Neville has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

The defender, 18, is the son of former United and Everton defender Phil, and moved to United's youth set-up from Valencia in 2018 having previously spent time at Manchester City.

Born in England, Neville qualifies for the Republic through his mother Julie's family and made his U19 international debut in a defeat by Denmark in October.

Harvey's father Phil won six Premier League titles with United

"Proud to have signed my first professional contract with Man Utd," Neville said on his Instagram page.

"Thank you to all my family and all my coaches for their support".

Phil Neville made 59 appearances for England and won six Premier League titles with United for moving to Everton, while Harvey's uncle Gary would finish his career having helped United to eight league triumphs.