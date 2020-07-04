Curtis Jones: Liverpool midfielder signs new five-year contract

Media playback is not supported on this device All the angles: Relive Curtis Jones' stunning goal

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Jones, 19, has made eight appearances for the Reds this season, scoring twice, including the winner against Everton in the FA Cup.

The England Under-19 international joined the club at under-nine level and has progressed through every age group.

"I could not be more pleased or proud to see how he has blossomed," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Super attitude, brilliant application and a really important member of this squad now."

Jones made his league debut for Liverpool - one of two Premier League appearances - as a substitute in a win over Bournemouth in December.

"It's my boyhood club and it's the whole of my family's club as well, so for me it's huge," he told the Liverpool website.

"The environment and stuff is all positive and keeps me as positive as I can."