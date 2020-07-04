Manchester City: Pep Guardiola believes club will win appeal against European ban

Guardiola's side are still in this season's delayed Champions League and second in the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects the club to win their appeal against a two-year ban from European competition.

City took their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and expect a result in the week commencing 13 July.

"We are ready," said Guardiola.

"I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be allowed to play the Champions League because we want to be on the field during these years."

City were given the punishment, and also fined 30m euros (£25m), by European football's governing body Uefa for "serious breaches" of club licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.

Guardiola added: "On 13 July we will know the resolution, hopefully, for the club - all the workers, players and everyone here, staff - to try to continue growing up as a club in the next years."

City are still in this season's delayed Champions League and hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid after the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Bernabeu.

Their next Premier League game is against Southampton on Sunday and will be shown live on BBC One from 18:35 BST.