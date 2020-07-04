Mark Cullen: Port Vale striker signs contract for 2020-21 season

Mark Cullen
Mark Cullen only started seven league games in 2019-20, but scored five goals

Port Vale striker Mark Cullen has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

The 28-year-old has scored eight goals in 25 appearances since joining the Valiants from Blackpool last summer.

The former Hull City and Luton Town forward will now remain at Vale Park until the summer of 2021.

"We are delighted that Mark has committed to us for another season," chief executive Colin Garlick told the club website.

"He was a key member of the squad during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring some very important goals."

