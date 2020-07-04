Lee Johnson: Bristol City head coach sacked by Championship club

Lee Johnson has been sacked as head coach of Bristol City.

The 39-year-old, who had been in the role since February 2016 and was the longest-serving manager in the Championship, departs following a run of four successive defeats.

The Robins are 12th after Saturday's loss to sixth-placed Cardiff City, who are now nine points above them.

Chief executive Mark Ashton said, while there had been some "special moments" under Johnson, "change" was needed.

"We recognise the huge amount of work that Lee has put in over the last four and a half years to move this club forward and we thank him for all his efforts," added Ashton.

"However, success in football is ultimately judged by results and league position and the board believes that a change of management is needed now for Bristol City."

Prior to this campaign, City had improved their league position in each season under Johnson, finishing eighth in 2018-19 having gone into the final day with an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

They looked well set to challenge again this term and were three points off the top two after beating Derby County on 12 February, but a nine-game winless run - including seven defeats - either side of the coronavirus hiatus means they are now set for a mid-table finish.

More to follow.