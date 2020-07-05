Dundee Utd: Micky Mellon would be 'great fit' as head coach, says Steve Banks

Micky Mellon took Tranmere to League One promotion a year ago with Steve Banks, right, part of his coaching staff

Micky Mellon would be a "great fit" as Dundee United head coach, says former Tannadice goalkeeper Steve Banks.

Tranmere Rovers manager Mellon is reportedly set for the role at the Scottish Premiership newcomers after Robbie Neilson's switch to Hearts.

The Scot guided Tranmere from non-league to England's third tier with successive promotions.

"He could continue the success Robbie brought to the club," said former team-mate and coaching colleague Banks.

"He's a fantastic manager, the coaching he brings will benefit the club and make the players better.

"As a player he was tenacious, box to box, high energy, great attitude, would always give 100%. He has taken that into management and leaves no stone unturned.

"He tries to get his team to play the way he is a player and person."

Mellon led Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town to promotion before taking the Tranmere job in October 2016, bringing ex-Blackpool team-mate Banks on to his coaching staff for a six-month spell culminating in promotion to League One.

The Scot has a year left on his contract at the Merseyside club, who will play in England's fourth tier next season, having been relegated when the lower leagues were halted.

And despite Paisley-born Mellon having spent his entire playing and coaching career in England, Banks insists he is clued up on the Scottish game and would be a shrewd choice for United's Premiership return.

"Mickey seems to have gone under the radar as he's been in England so long," the 48-year-old told BBC Scotland's Sportsound programme. "He's a proud Scotsman, he does take note of what goes on in Scottish football.

"Another positive is he can do it on a budget. He's taken Tranmere from the Conference to League One with the same core of players.

"He'll just fit in perfectly, the players will love playing for him. He wants hard work and honesty and he'll give that back."