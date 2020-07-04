National League: Play-off schedule confirmed for three divisions

Salford City beat AFC Fylde in last season's National League promotion final

The National League play-offs will take place over the final two weekends in July, with finals on 1 and 2 August.

All three of the league's divisions were suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic and final tables decided on a points-per-game basis.

The National League promotion final to decide the second side to go up to League Two, along with Barrow, will be played at Wembley on Sunday 2 August.

The North and South division finals will take place the previous day.

The team that finished higher in the league will have home advantage.

Each division's champions have already gained promotion - Barrow will move up to League Two, while North winners Kings Lynn Town and South winners Wealdstone will join the National League's top tier.

Six sides qualify for the play-offs, with the teams finishing second and third earning a home tie on Saturday 25 July against the winners of two matches played the weekend before between sides who were fourth through to seventh.

Under points per game, Barnet moved up from 11th to seventh in National League, edging Stockport County out of the play-offs, while Gateshead moved up a place from eighth in North division at the expense of Spennymoor.

National League

17 July (19:00 KO)

Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town

18 July (15:00 KO)

Yeovil Town v Barnet

25 July (1430 KO)

Semi-final: Harrogate Town v Boreham Wood or FC Halifax

25 July (1700 KO)

Semi-final: Notts County v Yeovil Town or Barnet

2 August (1500 KO)

Promotion final, Wembley

National League North

19 July (15:00 KO)

Altrincham v Chester

Brackley Town v Gateshead

25 July (15:00 KO)

Semi-final - York City v Altrincham or Chester

Semi-final - Boston United v Brackley or Gateshead

1 August (15:00 KO)

Promotion Final - Stadium of highest ranked finalist

National League South

19 July (15:00 KO)

Slough Town v Dartford

Bath City v Dorking Wanderers

25 July (15:00 KO)

Semi-final: Havant & Waterlooville v Slough or Dartford

Semi-final: Weymouth v Bath or Dorking

1 August (15:00 KO)

Promotion Final - Stadium of highest ranked finalist