Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski double helps win German Cup
Robert Lewandowski passed 50 goals for the season as Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen to win a record 20th German Cup and 13th domestic double.
David Alaba's free-kick put them ahead and Serge Gnabry added a second, before Lewandowski's long-range shot was fumbled in by Lukas Hradecky.
Sven Bender's header gave Leverkusen hope but Lewandowski's delicate dink put the result beyond doubt.
Kai Havertz scored a penalty with the last kick for Leverkusen.
Bayern Munich have set a new club record of 26 games unbeaten, only drawing once in that run since December.
Their run of 17 straight wins is also a Bayern record.
They were deserved winners at the empty Olympic Stadium in Berlin. Leverkusen had them on the ropes for about 20 minutes after making it 3-1, but Bayern saw it out.
Lewandowski's two goals - which took the Poland international to 51 in 44 games this season for Bayern - were both brilliant.
For the first, he controlled a long Manuel Neuer kick before shooting from at least 30 yards, with the goalkeeper spilling his shot over the line.
His second, which ended Leverkusen's hopes, was a wonderful chip over Hradecky.
Leverkusen's reputation as Germany's nearly men continues. They have lost a Champions League final, three German Cup finals and finished Bundesliga runners-up five times since winning their only two major trophies - the Uefa Cup in 1988 and the German Cup in 1993.
Neither side's season is finished yet. Bayern Munich, chasing a treble, face Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 next month, after winning the first leg 3-0.
Leverkusen lead Rangers 3-1 going into the Europa League last-16 second leg.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 8BenderSubstituted forWeiserat 82'minutes
- 5Bender
- 12Tapsoba
- 18WendellBooked at 28mins
- 20Aránguiz
- 15BaumgartlingerSubstituted forDemirbayat 45'minutes
- 19Diaby
- 11AmiriSubstituted forVollandat 45'minutes
- 9BaileySubstituted forBellarabiat 76'minutes
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 4Tah
- 6Dragovic
- 10Demirbay
- 13Alario
- 23Weiser
- 27Wirtz
- 28Özcan
- 31Volland
- 38Bellarabi
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengSubstituted forHernándezat 69'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32Kimmich
- 18Goretzka
- 22GnabrySubstituted forCoutinhoat 87'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 87'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forPerisicat 64'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 4Süle
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 14Perisic
- 21Hernández
- 26Ulreich
- 35Zirkzee
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14