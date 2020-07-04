Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski double helps win German Cup

Robert Lewandowski has scored 51 goals in 44 appearances for Bayern Munich this season

Robert Lewandowski passed 50 goals for the season as Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen to win a record 20th German Cup and 13th domestic double.

David Alaba's free-kick put them ahead and Serge Gnabry added a second, before Lewandowski's long-range shot was fumbled in by Lukas Hradecky.

Sven Bender's header gave Leverkusen hope but Lewandowski's delicate dink put the result beyond doubt.

Kai Havertz scored a penalty with the last kick for Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich have set a new club record of 26 games unbeaten, only drawing once in that run since December.

Their run of 17 straight wins is also a Bayern record.

They were deserved winners at the empty Olympic Stadium in Berlin. Leverkusen had them on the ropes for about 20 minutes after making it 3-1, but Bayern saw it out.

Lewandowski's two goals - which took the Poland international to 51 in 44 games this season for Bayern - were both brilliant.

For the first, he controlled a long Manuel Neuer kick before shooting from at least 30 yards, with the goalkeeper spilling his shot over the line.

His second, which ended Leverkusen's hopes, was a wonderful chip over Hradecky.

Leverkusen's reputation as Germany's nearly men continues. They have lost a Champions League final, three German Cup finals and finished Bundesliga runners-up five times since winning their only two major trophies - the Uefa Cup in 1988 and the German Cup in 1993.

Neither side's season is finished yet. Bayern Munich, chasing a treble, face Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 next month, after winning the first leg 3-0.

Leverkusen lead Rangers 3-1 going into the Europa League last-16 second leg.