Prof Leitch: Aberdeen player's positive test 'shows system is working'

Aberdeen were permitted to begin full contact training at their Cormack Park base on Monday

An Aberdeen player testing positive for Covid-19 was "quite encouraging" as it "shows the system is working," says Scotland's national clinical director.

Aberdeen said the first-team player is self-isolating after the virus was discovered during twice weekly testing.

Derek McInnes' side resumed training on 15 June, and full contact training has been permitted at Scottish Premiership clubs since Monday.

"Occasional positives is exactly what you'd expect," said Prof Jason Leitch.

"If you got away with none, just now that would seem a little odd.

"So I am expecting the occasional positive. That individual is self-isolating, contact traced, the system is working and the club have done exactly what they were meant to do.

"That will get trickier as we move into more contact sport and games. So we've got to be careful and keep those positives as low as we can."

Prof Leitch told BBC Scotland's Off The Ball programme he had a "very constructive conversation" with Premiership chairmen this week.

But he cautioned that while the top flight's scheduled 1 August start date remains "on the calendar", it is still not "definitive" until the Scottish government's sports minister and first minister Nicole Sturgeon have given approval.