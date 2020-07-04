Survey suggests 34% of fans less likely to attend at Scottish matches

Supporters do not yet know when they will be allowed to attend football matches

A third of fans are less likely to attend Scottish football matches next season, according to a Scottish Football Supporters Association survey.

More that 1,500 people, 90% of whom regularly attend games, took part.

SFSA chairman Andy Smith says the prospect of a "post Covid recession" and fear of getting coronavirus are among the issues concerning fans.

"The scary thing is that up to 34% would either be going less than half as often or not at all," he said.

"People are starting to realise that there's going to be reduced income in people's pockets and that's becoming a reality.

With Scotland's social distancing measures to combat coronavirus remain in place, there is no certainty about when supporters will be allowed to attend sporting events.

Clubs are selling season tickets, with some offering a virtual offering of video streams of matches until attendance at matches is permitted.

And Smith added on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "34% loss of revenue to the mid and lower clubs would be really serious.

"Even if the 34% is worked on by the clubs, if we're still left with between 10 and 15% of revenues cuts, that's pretty significant to most clubs."