Scotland 'very close' to reaching major finals - Craig Brown

Craig Brown says Scotland "have the basis of a very good international team"

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown says the current men's national team are "not far away" from ending their absence from major tournaments.

Brown, who turned 80 on Wednesday, is the last man to have led Scotland's men at a finals, having taken the side to Euro 96 and the France 1998 World Cup.

And he says he was "so disappointed" the coronavirus pandemic caused the postponement of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Israel.

"We're pretty close," Brown said.

"I think it will come back. We're not far away from it. I was sure Stevie Clarke had the team set up most definitely to beat Israel at home."

Clarke's side have won their past three matches and will face Norway or Serbia if they overcome Israel at Hampden on 8 October.

"We were getting a team together which was really looking pretty good," Brown told BBC Radio Scotland's Off the Ball. "The lockdown has helped to get guys like Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna fit. We're getting the basis of a very good international team."