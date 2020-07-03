Jim Bentley: AFC Fylde boss to have heart bypass surgery

Jim Bentley was Morecambe boss from May 2011 to October 2019, having previously spent nine years with the club as a player

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley is to undergo heart bypass surgery.

The 44-year-old former Morecambe boss, who has been in charge at the National League side since October 2019, will be "sidelined for a while", according to the club.

He will also need rehabilitation after his operation and it is not known when he will return to work.

"At the start of the year I had some chest pains whilst doing a bit of training," he told the club website.

"After getting checked out I was told I had a blockage in one of my arteries. I had some more tests and was placed on medication to help my condition.

"Due to the Covid situation, I haven't been able to get into hospital but I finally went in to Liverpool Chest and Heart hospital this week to have a coronary angiogram and stent fitted, but whilst the doctor was carrying out the procedure he noticed that my condition was a bit worse than first thought.

"It was then recommended I have a heart bypass instead. It's not the news I wanted but I am thankful I got checked out when I did as this could have been a lot worse. I'm looking forward to getting sorted and being back fit doing the job I love as soon as possible."

Bentley was the longest-serving manager in the four divisions of English football when he left League Two Morecambe for Fylde late last October after more than nine years.

Fylde were second from bottom of the National League when it was curtailed because of the coronavirus outbreak, with Bentley leading the club to nine wins and 10 losses in his 27 games in charge.

"First and foremost our well wishes are with Jim and that the surgery goes as planned so he makes a speedy recovery," said chief executive Jonny Castle.

"Jim's a popular figure at Mill Farm amongst the staff, players and the fans. All of us will be looking forward to him returning as soon as he can to lead the club in our 2020/21 campaign.

"Until his return, we will all be continuing the hard work behind the scenes and giving Jim our full support with anything he may need to help with his recovery."