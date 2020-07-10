Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho was unable to inspire his side as they laboured to a goalless draw at Bournemouth on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham await news on whether Dele Alli will be fit enough to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring issue.

Eric Dier serves the second match of his four-game suspension.

Arsenal have failed in their appeal against Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester, so he begins a three-match ban.

Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli all remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams are in mid-table, and only on the fringes of the race for the Champions League spots - who would have thought that at the start of the season?

I think that says it all about where they are at right now. They both have flaws, but I'd still say Spurs are more solid.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Arsenal (W3, D2).

The Gunners' only clean sheet in their last 10 away league matches against Spurs came in a 1-0 victory in March 2014.

That was the last away league win by either side in this fixture.

Tottenham have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal, more than any side has against another in the competition's history.

No Premier League fixture has seen more penalties scored than the north London derby - 19 have been netted in total.

Tottenham

Spurs are aiming to win three league games in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since their opening three Premier League matches there in April 2019.

Five of Harry Kane's Premier League goals against the Gunners have been penalties - only Alan Shearer, with seven against Everton, has scored more from the spot against a single opponent in the competition.

Jose Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal in his career (W5, D4).

Callum Wilson's disallowed strike for Bournemouth was the sixth time Tottenham have conceded a Premier League goal which has later been ruled out by VAR - only Brighton and Southampton (both seven) have benefitted from this more times.

Arsenal