Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
-
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham await news on whether Dele Alli will be fit enough to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring issue.
Eric Dier serves the second match of his four-game suspension.
Arsenal have failed in their appeal against Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester, so he begins a three-match ban.
Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli all remain on the sidelines.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Both of these teams are in mid-table, and only on the fringes of the race for the Champions League spots - who would have thought that at the start of the season?
I think that says it all about where they are at right now. They both have flaws, but I'd still say Spurs are more solid.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Arsenal (W3, D2).
- The Gunners' only clean sheet in their last 10 away league matches against Spurs came in a 1-0 victory in March 2014.
- That was the last away league win by either side in this fixture.
- Tottenham have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal, more than any side has against another in the competition's history.
- No Premier League fixture has seen more penalties scored than the north London derby - 19 have been netted in total.
Tottenham
- Spurs are aiming to win three league games in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since their opening three Premier League matches there in April 2019.
- Five of Harry Kane's Premier League goals against the Gunners have been penalties - only Alan Shearer, with seven against Everton, has scored more from the spot against a single opponent in the competition.
- Jose Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal in his career (W5, D4).
- Callum Wilson's disallowed strike for Bournemouth was the sixth time Tottenham have conceded a Premier League goal which has later been ruled out by VAR - only Brighton and Southampton (both seven) have benefitted from this more times.
Arsenal
- Arsenal are looking to end a Premier League season unbeaten in away London derbies for the first time since 2004-05.
- The Gunners could win three successive away games in the league without conceding for the first time since May 2013.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been involved in four goals in his last three league games against Spurs (three goals, one assist), all of which have been at the Emirates.
- Bukayo Saka has 12 assists in all competitions this season, only Kevin De Bruyne (19) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (14) have more amongst Premier League players.