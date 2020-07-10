Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith criticised the match officials following the loss against Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa have no new injury concerns for the visit of Crystal Palace, with defender Bjorn Engels set to miss a seventh match with an Achilles injury.

Full-back Matt Targett is in contention to return after two games out with a hamstring problem.

Crystal Palace continue to have selection issues in defence, with Gary Cahill ruled out after injuring his hamstring against Chelsea.

James Tomkins is still sidelined but Martin Kelly is available.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace are on a horrible run of four straight defeats, but I don't think they are playing that badly.

Aston Villa badly need a win, but I don't think they will get it. They also look as if they could do with a bit of a break, but they are not going to get that either.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have lost just one of their seven Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W3, D3), a 1-0 defeat in December 2013.

Palace can complete the Premier League double over Aston Villa for just the second time, also doing so in 2013-2014.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have picked up just two points in their last 10 Premier League matches (D2, L8), scoring just five times in total.

It is the current longest winless run in the competition.

Villa have let in 65 goals in the Premier League this season, the same tally they had conceded after 34 games when they were last relegated in 2015-16.

They have conceded two or more goals 21 times in the Premier League in 2019-20.

Villa have failed to win any of their last 17 Premier League games on a Sunday (D3, L14), last doing so in a 2-1 win against Leicester City in December 2014.

Crystal Palace