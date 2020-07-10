Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

Wolves winger Adama Traore has a club record nine Premier League assists this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves winger Adama Traore is expected to start despite dislocating his shoulder for the fourth time in 23 matches against Sheffield United.

Fellow midfielder Pedro Neto is set to return after missing the defeat at Bramall Lane with a minor injury.

Everton's Mason Holgate should feature despite missing the draw with Southampton because of a knee issue.

Theo Walcott could start for the first time since March following his recovery from abdominal surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have had a bit of a hiccup with defeats in their past two matches, but they won't change the way they play.

I don't think they have suddenly hit a wall, even though their season started almost a full 12 months ago, in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League, so I'd be surprised if they were below par again here.

My main worry for Wolves would be about Adama Traore, who has dislocated his shoulder again - the fourth time it has gone since December.

Traore has played through the pain barrier before but I know from experience it is a horrible injury until you have an operation to sort it out - it happened to me three times in one season before I went for surgery.

But, whether or not Traore decides to carry on for now, I still think Nuno Espirito Santo's side will have enough quality to break Everton down.

The Toffees have improved a lot under Carlo Ancelotti, but Wolves are much further down the road than they are in terms of building a team that can crack the top six.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are winless in their last four Premier League home games against Everton (D3, L1), with their last victory a 2-1 win in May 2004.

Everton can complete their first league double over Wolves since 1976.

Wolves

Wolves have lost their last two Premier League games, more defeats than they had sustained in their previous 11 matches.

They last lost three in a row in November 2018.

Wolves have registered just two shots on target in their last two Premier League matches, failing to hit the target after half-time in both games.

They have used 20 players in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any team, while a league-high six players have featured in all 34 games.

Raul Jimenez has scored 24 goals and assisted 10 in all competitions this season. Only Mohamed Salah, with 35, has been involved in more goals amongst Premier League players.

Everton