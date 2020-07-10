Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Inspired by the brilliance of David Silva, Manchester City thrashed Newcastle 5-0 on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has a fully-fit squad to pick from apart from long-term injury victim Jose Izquierdo, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Steven Alzate has not featured since the restart because of a groin problem, but could make his return.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate his squad and make changes to the side that beat Newcastle.

Sergio Aguero continues his rehabilitation after knee surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a tough little spell for Brighton. They were naive early on against Liverpool on Wednesday - will their manager Graham Potter make the same mistake against Manchester City?

Yes, it's great to play out from the back but, against Liverpool, the Seagulls knew they were playing a team who press you so well, so why take so many chances? Maybe just concentrate on keeping it at 0-0 for the first 15 minutes or so, put the ball in the channels, and ensure you clear your lines properly until you see how the game is going.

Instead, they made it too easy for Liverpool, and I can see the same thing happening to them again against City. If they overdo it in their own half, they will play themselves into trouble.

And, once you've gifted these top teams a couple of goals, good luck getting back into the game.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have lost all five of their Premier League matches with Manchester City, conceding 15 goals and scoring just twice.

The Seagulls last claimed league points against City in a second-tier game in April 1989, winning 2-1 at the Goldstone Ground thanks to an Alan Curbishley penalty and an Ian Brightwell own goal.

City are unbeaten in their last eight top-flight games against Brighton, a sequence dating back to October 1981.

Brighton

Brighton have only won two of their 14 Premier League games in 2020, the joint fewest in the top flight, although both of these victories have come since the restart.

The Seagulls have lost three of their last four home league games, which is as many as they had in their previous 13 at the Amex Stadium.

They need four points to match their highest Premier League points tally of 40, set in 2017-18. They have already scored more goals than they had in their previous two seasons in the division.

Manchester City