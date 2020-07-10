Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tammy Abraham scored both of Chelsea's goals as they drew 2-2 with Sheffield United in the reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United are assessing John Fleck and David McGoldrick after they both missed the Blades' midweek victory over Wolves through injury.

Oli McBurnie is also being monitored, having lasted just 49 minutes on Wednesday because of fatigue.

Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour are both rated doubtful with respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Mateo Kovacic has returned to training and is available but Fikayo Tomori remains on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

What a great result Sheffield United got at home to Wolves on Wednesday, thanks to John Egan's last-gasp winner.

The Blades have certainly responded in the past few days when it looked like they might start to fall away - and it shows just how well Chris Wilder runs that team.

He has had so many of those players for so long, he knows exactly what they are capable of and he also knows how to get the best out of them. They know he knows that too, which is just as important.

Chelsea's performance against Crystal Palace on Tuesday sort of summed them up for me at the moment - they were good going forward, and they were very average at the back.

That is just the way Frank Lampard's side are right now. As dangerous as they look in attack, you can get at them too.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in four meetings between the clubs (W3, D1), having lost the four previous league encounters.

Sheffield United have won five of their past seven home matches against the Blues, albeit Chelsea did win on their last visit to Bramall Lane in October 2006.

The previous seven Premier League contests between the sides have produced 24 goals in total.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are unbeaten in three league matches (W2, D1).

The Blades have lost just one of their last nine league fixtures at Bramall Lane (W6, D2).

They are looking to record four consecutive Premier League home wins for the first time.

Chris Wilder's side are winless this season against the league's current top five clubs (D2, L6).

The Blades have won 1-0 on seven occasions this season, a league-high.

Sheffield United have conceded 33 league goals - only Liverpool and Leicester have let in fewer this season.

Defender John Egan has scored in back-to-back games, having previously failed to score in 72 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea