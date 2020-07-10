Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was forced off after 80 minutes against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to miss out after suffering a knee injury against Brighton.

Left-back Andy Robertson and forward Sadio Mane could return to the starting line-up after beginning Wednesday's game on the bench.

Burnley are again expected to be without Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee and Matt Lowton.

Fit-again striker Chris Wood is in contention to start after featuring as a substitute in the last two games.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With three wins and a draw from their past four games, Burnley are doing brilliantly, especially when you consider how depleted Sean Dyche's squad is.

But I see their good run ending when they go to Anfield. Liverpool will find it far harder to break Burnley down than it was against Brighton in midweek, but I think the end result will be the same - a Reds win.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have only won one of the 11 Premier League meetings, drawing one and losing nine.

The Clarets are on a 12-match winless run at Anfield stretching back to 1974, drawing two games and losing 10.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won all 17 of their home league games this season and their last 24 in a row in total - a run stretching back to a 1-1 draw with Leicester in January 2019.

An 18th win would see them equal the Premier League record for home victories in a single campaign.

Liverpool's 57-game unbeaten home Premier League run has seen them score 149 goals and concede just 32.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have both scored four goals in their last three Premier League games for Liverpool against Burnley.

Mohamed Salah is one goal away from becoming the first Liverpool player to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive top-flight campaigns since Roger Hunt did so in four from 1962-66.

Burnley