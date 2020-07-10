Premier League
Watford12:30Newcastle
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Newcastle United

Fabian Schar scores for Newcastle against Watford
Fabian Schar's equaliser earned Newcastle a 1-1 draw against Watford in August

TEAM NEWS

Watford have not reported any new fitness concerns.

The Hornets remain without long-term injury victims Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success.

Newcastle are hopeful captain Jamaal Lascelles will return from an ankle problem.

The Magpies will also monitor the fitness of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, neither of whom played in Wednesday's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Allan Saint-Maximin has 3 PL goals and 4 assists this season

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

For whatever reason, Newcastle did not show up at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and were basically beaten from the start.

It is hard to know what to expect from the Magpies this time - they are safe so have nothing to play for, unlike Watford who are fighting for their lives.

I'd have to back the Hornets here, but I'm expecting more of a fight from Newcastle. They won't get battered again.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Manor's Scotty Stacks

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Watford are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home games against Newcastle (W2, D3).
  • After winning two of their first three Premier League meetings with Watford, Newcastle have won just one of their last eight against the Hornets (D3, L4).

Watford

  • Watford ended a run of three consecutive defeats by beating Norwich midweek, and can win back-to-back league games for the first time since January.
  • The Hornets have kept seven clean sheets in Premier League home games this season, a total exceeded only by Burnley and Manchester City.
  • Watford have converted 12% of their Premier League shots under Nigel Pearson - the corresponding figure in 2019-20 under Quique Sanchez Flores was 6%, and under Javi Gracia was 3.6%.
  • Danny Welbeck's winner against Norwich was his first league goal for Watford, and his first in the competition for 682 days.
  • Welbeck last scored in consecutive Premier League appearances in February 2016.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle's league games have produced an average of 3.8 goals per match since the restart (10 scored, nine conceded), compared to 2.3 per game before the season was suspended.
  • The Magpies have averaged a league-low 37.5% possession in this season's Premier League.
  • Steve Bruce has the worst goal difference (-128) of any manager in Premier League history, although the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City was only the sixth time in 426 top-flight games that one of his teams has conceded five times in a single match.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool34302275264992
2Man City34223986345269
3Chelsea341861063461760
4Leicester34178964323259
5Man Utd341610859332658
6Wolves34131384537852
7Sheff Utd34131293533251
8Arsenal34121485042850
9Tottenham341310115244849
10Burnley34147133846-849
11Everton34129134149-845
12Southampton34135164356-1344
13Newcastle341110133550-1543
14Crystal Palace34119143043-1342
15Brighton34812143647-1136
16West Ham3487194059-1931
17Watford34710173153-2231
18Bournemouth3477203259-2728
19Aston Villa3476213665-2927
20Norwich3456232663-3721
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you