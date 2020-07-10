Watford v Newcastle United

Fabian Schar's equaliser earned Newcastle a 1-1 draw against Watford in August

TEAM NEWS

Watford have not reported any new fitness concerns.

The Hornets remain without long-term injury victims Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success.

Newcastle are hopeful captain Jamaal Lascelles will return from an ankle problem.

The Magpies will also monitor the fitness of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, neither of whom played in Wednesday's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

For whatever reason, Newcastle did not show up at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and were basically beaten from the start.

It is hard to know what to expect from the Magpies this time - they are safe so have nothing to play for, unlike Watford who are fighting for their lives.

I'd have to back the Hornets here, but I'm expecting more of a fight from Newcastle. They won't get battered again.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Manor's Scotty Stacks

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home games against Newcastle (W2, D3).

After winning two of their first three Premier League meetings with Watford, Newcastle have won just one of their last eight against the Hornets (D3, L4).

Watford

Watford ended a run of three consecutive defeats by beating Norwich midweek, and can win back-to-back league games for the first time since January.

The Hornets have kept seven clean sheets in Premier League home games this season, a total exceeded only by Burnley and Manchester City.

Watford have converted 12% of their Premier League shots under Nigel Pearson - the corresponding figure in 2019-20 under Quique Sanchez Flores was 6%, and under Javi Gracia was 3.6%.

Danny Welbeck's winner against Norwich was his first league goal for Watford, and his first in the competition for 682 days.

Welbeck last scored in consecutive Premier League appearances in February 2016.

Newcastle United