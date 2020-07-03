Chris Porter: Crewe Alexandra signs new one-year contract

Chris Porter's 14 goals helped Crewe win promotion from League Two in 2019-20

Crewe Alexandra striker Chris Porter has signed a new contract at the newly-promoted club.

He has signed an initial one-year deal through until the summer of 2021.

The 36-year-old scored 14 goals in 31 games as Crewe ended the season second in League Two on points per game, after the season was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Porter has scored 41 goals since moving to the Alex in 2017 from Colchester United.