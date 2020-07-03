Ali Crawford: Bolton Wanderers midfielder signs new contract

Bolton midfielder Ali Crawford has signed a new two-year contract with the relegated League One club.

The 28-year-old Scot, who joined Wanderers from Doncaster in September 2019, becomes the first deal done by new Wanderers boss Ian Evatt since he was appointed on Wednesday.

"He is exactly the type of player we want," Evatt told the club website.

"Being a possession-based team, his quality on the ball will give us that cutting edge we need."

Bolton are back in English football's fourth tier for the first time since 1988.

Crawford, who missed four months of the season with a knee injury, has so far only been on the winning side once in 12 league appearances for Bolton, but he did win the club's goal of the season award for his "stunning" free-kick in the 1-1 EFL Trophy draw at neighbours Rochdale.

"The challenge of trying to help the club get back up the leagues is one that excites me," he said. "Like the new head coach said, the aim is to try and get promoted from League Two as soon as possible."