Tom Conlon: Port Vale midfielder signs new two-year contract

Tom Conlon joined Vale from Stevenage in 2018

Port Vale midfielder Tom Conlon has signed a new two-year deal to tie himself to Burslem until 2022.

Conlon, 24, has scored four goals in 66 appearances since signing from League Two rivals Stevenage in 2018.

Vale also say fellow midfielder Rhys Browne, striker Mark Cullen and winger Cristian Montano have "indicated they are accepting contract offers".

Defender Shaun Brisley and midfielder David Amoo have already committed themselves to new deals.

John Askey's Vale finished eighth in League Two, narrowly missing out on the play-offs.