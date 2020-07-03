Premier League fixtures: BBC to show Burnley v Wolves

Wolves winger Adama Traore in action against Burnley during a 1-1 draw between the sides in August

The BBC will show Burnley v Wolves on 15 July as its fourth free-to-air Premier League match.

Top-flight football resumed behind closed doors on 17 June following a 100-day hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Sport was awarded four league games and began its live coverage on 20 June with Bournemouth v Crystal Palace.

That was the first top-flight game shown live by the BBC since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

Norwich v Everton was shown by the BBC on 24 June, while the Southampton v Manchester City match will be at 19:00 BST on 5 July.

The first half of the Burnley v Wolves match, which kicks-off at 18:00 BST, will be live on BBC Two and the second half will be on BBC One.

As well as four league matches, the BBC will be broadcasting the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea, which kicks-off at 18:00 BST, live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 19 July.

Media playback is not supported on this device What Match of the Day looked like the last time BBC broadcast the top flight in 1988

The remaining 92 games of the league season were split between Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport will also provide live radio commentaries for all the remaining matches.

On Friday, the Premier League announced kick-off times and television details for matches played between 14 and 22 July.

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, 26 July and all matches will kick-off at 16:00 BST.

Which games will be free to air?

Here is the full list games and where you can watch them.

All BBC and Amazon Prime fixtures are free to air, along with selected Sky Sports games that will be shown on Pick. All kick-off times are BST.