Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss wants 'big reflection' on VAR

Tottenham had a Harry Kane goal disallowed by VAR after the ball was adjudged to have brushed Lucas Moura's (in blue) arm as he fell in the build-up

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says there needs to be a "big reflection" at the end of the season on how to improve the video assistant referee system.

Lampard was speaking after Tottenham had an equaliser ruled out against Sheffield United on Thursday because of a Lucas Moura handball in the build-up.

VAR adjudged the ball brushed Moura's arm as he fell to the ground before Harry Kane scored.

"I didn't think it should be disallowed," said Lampard.

"When I listen to managers complaining or moaning, I understand it. Emotionally, it's really tough to take.

"I also have sympathy for the referees and, in this case, VAR officials because there are rules that have been laid down.

"It was one where common sense could have been involved but, if the rule book states something, then the handball is given."

He added: "VAR has improved us in ways but there are ways to improve it.

"I think [we need] a collective sit-down at the end of the season with everybody - referees, managers, players and anybody involved in football who loves the game can have an input - to try to get it closer to where we want to get it to."

The International Football Association Board, the body that determines the laws of the game, states: "Accidental handball by an attacking player should only be penalised if it 'immediately' results in a goal or an obvious opportunity for the player and/or their team to score a goal (i.e. following the handball, the ball travels only a short distance and/or there are very few passes)."

Everton boss Carlo Anceolitti said: "It was a really complicated and difficult decision, but the decision they made comes from the rules that are in place at the moment.

"Maybe at the end of season we can think about changing this kind of rule."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said football was "becoming very forensic and we are starting to lose the spirit of our game".

West Ham had a Tomas Soucek goal controversially ruled out by VAR against Chelsea on Wednesday when Michail Antonio was adjudged to be offside and in Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's line of vision.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: "VAR has had a very bad week."