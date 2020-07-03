Nicky Cadden: Forest Green Rovers sign Greenock Morton winger
- From the section Forest Green
League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Nicky Cadden from Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton.
The 23-year old former Airdrieonians, Livingston and Ayr United winger has agreed an undisclosed-length deal.
"People’s feedback [about the club] is really positive," Cadden told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
"It’s a big move but hopefully it’s a step forward in my career, I can kick on now and hopefully I can help Forest Green get promoted."