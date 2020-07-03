Nicky Cadden: Forest Green Rovers sign Greenock Morton winger

From the section

Former Livingston winger Nicky Cadden scored 10 goals for Greenock Morton last season

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Nicky Cadden from Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton.

The 23-year old former Airdrieonians, Livingston and Ayr United winger has agreed an undisclosed-length deal.

"People’s feedback [about the club] is really positive," Cadden told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"It’s a big move but hopefully it’s a step forward in my career, I can kick on now and hopefully I can help Forest Green get promoted."