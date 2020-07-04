Scottish gossip: Celtic, Forster, Barkas, Dundee United, Mellon

Dundee United are close to appointing Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon as their new head coach. (Sun)

Scot Mellon is Dundee United's preferred candidate to replace Robbie Neilson. (Courier - subscription required)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed goalkeeper Fraser Forster does not want another loan to Celtic but the 32-year-old could return to Glasgow if a permanent deal can be agreed. (Sun)

Former Celtic stopper Roy Baines has urged the Premiership winners to purse a deal for Forster rather than free agent Joe Hart. (Herald - subscription required)

AEK Athens are keen to sell keeper and Celtic target Vasilios Barkas, who is valued at £5m. (Record)

Celtic, Leeds and Watford are interested in Benfica's Croatian defender Branimir Kalaica. (Mail)

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele may be sold by Lyon for a reduced price, affecting any sell-on fee the Scottish champions would receive. (Record)

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie will go out on loan again in the coming season after agreeing a new contract with the Ibrox club until 2023. (Sun)

Bristol Rovers are keen on former Hearts winger Sam Nicholson, who has just left Colorado Rapids. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has urged the club's young players to force their way into the first team. (Evening Express - subscription required)

Chief executive Scot Gardiner says Inverness Caledonian Thistle cannot fully plan for season 2020-21 until Hearts and Partick Thistle's dispute with the SPFL is resolved. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Scottish Rugby hope to secure government approval to accommodate 1,000 fans for next month's first meeting of Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors. Scottish Rugby and Celtic have previously worked together to push for supporters' return to sporting events as Scotland comes out of lockdown. (Record)