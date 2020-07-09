Premier League
Norwich12:30West Ham
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v West Ham United

Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring for West Ham in the reverse fixture
West Ham are looking to record their first league double over Norwich since 1972-73, having won August's reverse fixture 2-0

TEAM NEWS

Norwich are monitoring influential midfielder Todd Cantwell after he missed Tuesday's loss at Watford.

The Canaries are already without Grant Hanley, Sam Byram, Moritz Leitner and Christoph Zimmermann through injury.

West Ham are poised to make changes from their own midweek defeat with record signing Sebastien Haller pushing for his first start since a hip injury.

Felipe Anderson is again absent with a hamstring problem, while Robert Snodgrass is a long-term absentee.

Defeat would see Norwich suffer a record fifth Premier League relegation

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham are undefeated in four fixtures against Norwich (W2, D2), and won August's reverse fixture 2-0.
  • Norwich are unbeaten in their previous 17 home league games versus the Hammers (W9, D8), with their last defeat a 1-0 loss in February 1973.
  • Eight of the last 13 league encounters have ended in draws.

Norwich City

  • Norwich have won just one of their past 11 league matches (D1, L9) and are currently on a six-game losing streak - one defeat short of their longest such sequence in the Premier League.
  • The Canaries have failed to score in a league-high 16 games this season.
  • They have scored just five goals in 14 league matches so far in 2020.
  • Emiliano Buendia's goal at Watford midweek ended Norwich's run of seven hours and 53 minutes without a league goal. It was his first Premier League goal in his 33rd appearance.
  • The Canaries have accrued a league-low 15 home points this season (W4, D3, L10) and have conceded in 15 of their 17 matches at Carrow Road.
  • Daniel Farke's men have scored 26 Premier League goals, at least four fewer than any other side.
  • The Canaries are the only side in Europe's top five leagues yet to claim a point from a losing position this term.

West Ham United

  • West Ham are winless in eight away league matches (D1, L7) and have conceded 17 goals during this run.
  • They are without an away clean sheet in the league since December's 1-0 win at Southampton.
  • The Hammers had 21 shots during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Burnley, their most without scoring since December 2016.
  • West Ham have lost 19 Premier League games this term, just two short of their all-time record.
  • They have dropped a league-high 24 points from winning positions.
  • The Hammers are unbeaten against fellow bottom six clubs (W3, D4) this term.
  • West Ham have four league games remaining with three of them against sides currently below them in the table.
  • Michail Antonio has been directly involved in five goals in his last seven league appearances, scoring three goals and assisting two.

Saturday 11th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool34302275264992
2Man City34223986345269
3Chelsea341861063461760
4Leicester34178964323259
5Man Utd331510856332355
6Wolves34131384537852
7Sheff Utd34131293533251
8Arsenal34121485042850
9Burnley34147133846-849
10Tottenham33139115244848
11Everton33128134048-844
12Southampton33134164255-1343
13Newcastle341110133550-1543
14Crystal Palace34119143043-1342
15Brighton34812143647-1136
16West Ham3487194059-1931
17Watford34710173153-2231
18Aston Villa3376203662-2627
19Bournemouth3376203259-2727
20Norwich3456232663-3721
View full Premier League table

