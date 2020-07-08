Everton v Southampton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is unbeaten at Goodison Park since he was appointed the Toffees' boss in December (W4, D3).

TEAM NEWS

Everton are awaiting news on Mason Holgate after the defender was injured at Tottenham on Monday night

Alex Iwobi has been ruled out with a hamstring problem, while Theo Walcott and Fabian Delph are again expected to be unavailable.

Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo is out with a calf injury and joins Jannik Vestergaard, Sofiane Boufal and Yan Valery on the sidelines.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is included in the squad after a two-game absence.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have been excellent of late, and Sunday's win over Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium made up for their poor home results up to that point.

I think they can maintain their run of form when they go to Goodison Park. Everton don't give much away but Saints always work hard and I think they will get something from this one.

It's Everton who I see pushing on more next season, though. Purely and simply because I think they will be doing more in the transfer market to improve their squad.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and Arsenal fan Joel Corry

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are looking to complete the league double over Southampton for the first time since 2002.

Southampton have won only one of their 20 Premier League trips to Everton (D5, L14),

Saints were victorious in the last meeting at Goodison Park, a penalty shoot-out triumph in the League Cup in October 2018.

Managers Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich) and Ralph Hasenhuttl (RB Leipzig) twice faced off during the 2016-17 Bundesliga season, with 12 goals scored in total.

Everton

Everton are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (W5, D4).

They have taken 25 points from 15 games under Carlo Ancelotti (W7, D4, L4) having accrued just 19 points from their opening 18 league fixtures.

Everton have lost two home matches this season versus teams below them in the table having been defeated in just one of the previous 40 such fixtures.

The Toffees have failed to score in three of their past five league outings.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored five Premier League goals against Southampton, his joint-most against an opponent.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored seven goals in 14 home appearances this term, as many as in his previous three campaigns at Goodison Park.

Southampton