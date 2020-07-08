Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has seen his side lose all four of their matches since the Premier League restarted

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe awaits news on whether defenders Steve Cook, Simon Francis, Chris Mepham and Jack Simpson will be fit.

Forward Callum Wilson returns after serving a two-match suspension and is expected to replace Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham's Dele Alli faces a fitness test on the hamstring injury which caused him to sit out Monday's match with Everton.

Defenders Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth's problem against Manchester United at the weekend was that they got them angry. When the Cherries took the lead, it was like swatting a wasp.

That was a bad defeat for them in the end. I know they scored a couple of goals at Old Trafford, but then they go and concede five.

Tottenham have got their own issues, and I am sure Jose Mourinho will be keen to address them in the next transfer window.

Yes, they were hard done by against Sheffield United when their goal was very harshly ruled out but, after that, when they were trying to get back into the game, they did not give Harry Kane much service.

Kane was fed on scraps and, at times, their midfield seemed to be making too many passes and taking the easy option. No-one was making anything happen, and it helped the opposition by slowing the game down.

I still think Spurs will beat Bournemouth, though. After seeing them lose five in a row, it is hard to back Bournemouth to get anything, anywhere, at the moment.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's only win in nine Premier League matches against Tottenham came in this fixture last season.

Spurs conceded as many goals in their 3-2 win over Bournemouth in November as they had in their previous seven matches combined against the Cherries.

The only other competitive fixture between the sides outside of the Premier League was an FA Cup fifth-round tie in February 1957 that Bournemouth won 3-1.

Bournemouth

After losing just three of their first 11 league matches this season they have been defeated in 17 of their last 22 top-flight fixtures.

They have equalled their Premier League club record of five consecutive defeats, set from November to December 2019. They last lost more matches in succession when they were beaten in the opening seven games of the 1994-95 season in the third tier.

They are one goal away from becoming the first side to concede at least 60 in five consecutive Premier League campaigns.

Tottenham Hotspur