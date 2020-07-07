Premier League
Brighton20:15Liverpool
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brighton
Virgil van Dijk scored twice as Liverpool beat Brighton in November

TEAM NEWS

Brighton remain without Jose Izquierdo because of a knee injury.

The Seagulls will monitor fellow midfielder Steven Alzate, who has been nursing an ongoing groin problem.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robinson expects to be available despite suffering a knock against Aston Villa.

Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum all came on for the final half hour at Villa Park, and could return to the starting line-up.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool were short of their best against Aston Villa on Sunday - I know Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made changes, but their passing wasn't great.

It wasn't until Klopp made three changes on the hour mark that Liverpool started playing, and I'm sure Brighton - who are now absolutely safe from relegation by the way - will try to make things difficult again for them here.

But the Reds always seem to win at Brighton - they have collected three points on each of their two visits here in the Premier League, so am going for another Liverpool win.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and Arsenal fan Joel Corry

Liverpool have failed to score in their last five away games in all competitions
The Reds have gone seven hours and 42 minutes without scoring an away goal in all competitions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool have never lost a top-flight game at Brighton (W3, D3).
  • The Reds have won the last eight meetings in all competitions.
  • That includes victories in all five Premier League encounters, although the last three have been by single-goal margins (1-0 or 2-1).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have won two of their four Premier League games since the restart, as many victories as in their previous 18 matches (D8, L8).
  • The Seagulls are looking to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.
  • Brighton have lost all four of their Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table.
  • Their last top-flight win against a side in first place was in December 1980, when they beat Aston Villa 1-0 with a goal from Michael Robinson (who later went on to join Liverpool).
  • Brighton have equalled last season's Premier League points total (36) and goals tally (35).
  • They need five more points to surpass their previous highest total in the Premier League (40 points in 2017-18).
  • Defeat would see the Seagulls lose consecutive Premier League home games for just the second time (they also lost three in a row between March and April 2019.

Liverpool

  • The Reds have gone seven hours and 42 minutes without scoring an away goal (in all competitions).
  • If they fail to score for a sixth successive away game it will be their worst run since an eight-match sequence in 1992.
  • Liverpool need four wins from their remaining five games to surpass the record points total in English top-flight history (Manchester City ended with 100 in 2017-18).
  • Victory in all their remaining games would see the Reds also break the record for the highest points total in one of the top five European leagues, set by Juventus (102 points) in 2013-14.
  • Sadio Mane has scored against 28 of the 30 opponents he has faced in the Premier League, failing to net in four games against Brighton and one versus Middlesbrough.
  • Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 127 goals in 147 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 92 goals and assisting 35.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33292272254789
2Man City33213981344766
3Leicester33177963313258
4Chelsea331761060441657
5Man Utd331510856332355
6Wolves33131374536952
7Arsenal33121384941849
8Tottenham33139115244848
9Sheff Utd33121293433148
10Burnley33137133746-946
11Everton33128134048-844
12Newcastle331110123545-1043
13Southampton33134164255-1343
14Crystal Palace33119132840-1242
15Brighton33812133544-936
16West Ham3387184058-1831
17Watford33610172952-2328
18Aston Villa3376203662-2627
19Bournemouth3376203259-2727
20Norwich3356222561-3621
