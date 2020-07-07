West Ham United v Burnley
TEAM NEWS
West Ham are assessing record signing Sebastien Haller after he returned to training following a hip injury.
Felipe Anderson remains a doubt with a hamstring injury, while Robert Snodgrass is expected to miss the rest of the season with a back problem.
Burnley are again without Ben Mee and Jack Cork because of respective thigh and ankle injuries, with the pair set to be out for the rest of season.
Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes remain long-term absentees.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Burnley have been hit hard by more injuries, with defender Ben Mee (thigh) and midfielder Jack Cork (ankle) potentially out for the rest of the season.
The Clarets have not got much depth to their squad right now, for various reasons, and I think West Ham will move a little closer to safety with a win here.
I always thought the Hammers' players were too good to be where they are in the table. It looks like they have managed to find the right formula at the right time.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley have recorded victories in three of their last four league games against the Hammers, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.
- West Ham have won 11 and lost just two of their past 14 home encounters with the Clarets in league and cup.
- The last four fixtures between the sides have produced 14 goals.
West Ham United
- West Ham are unbeaten in two matches (W1, D1) - their best run of league form since they went six matches without defeat last September
- They have won two of their last three games at the London Stadium, having previously been victorious only once in 10 home fixtures (D3, L6).
- The Hammers have scored 14 goals in seven home league matches since David Moyes returned as boss, netting three goals or more in four of those fixtures.
- West Ham are on a run of 13 league matches without a clean sheet.
- Of the last seven home goals conceded by the Hammers, five have been scored in the final 20 minutes of matches.
- Michail Antonio has been directly involved in five goals in his last six league appearances, scoring three goals and assisting two.
- January signing Tomas Soucek has scored in back-to-back league games.
Burnley
- Burnley have been beaten only once in 11 league fixtures (W6, D4).
- The Clarets have won three of their last five away league games (D1, L1), as many victories as in their previous 16 on the road (D4, L9).
- Burnley have claimed 13 league victories this term, with 11 coming against sides currently in the bottom half (D3, L3).
- They have accrued just 16 points from 31 Premier League matches in London (W4, D4, L23), although they won at Crystal Palace last month on their most recent visit to the capital.
- Chris Wood has scored in all five of his six Premier League games against West Ham, netting six goals in total.
- James Tarkowski's goal against Sheffield United was only Burnley's fourth first-half strike in their last 21 league games.