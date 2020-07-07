West Ham United v Burnley

Burnley's last two goals have been scored by central defenders, with James Tarkowski netting in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

West Ham are assessing record signing Sebastien Haller after he returned to training following a hip injury.

Felipe Anderson remains a doubt with a hamstring injury, while Robert Snodgrass is expected to miss the rest of the season with a back problem.

Burnley are again without Ben Mee and Jack Cork because of respective thigh and ankle injuries, with the pair set to be out for the rest of season.

Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes remain long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have been hit hard by more injuries, with defender Ben Mee (thigh) and midfielder Jack Cork (ankle) potentially out for the rest of the season.

The Clarets have not got much depth to their squad right now, for various reasons, and I think West Ham will move a little closer to safety with a win here.

I always thought the Hammers' players were too good to be where they are in the table. It looks like they have managed to find the right formula at the right time.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v DJ and Arsenal fan Joel Corry

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have recorded victories in three of their last four league games against the Hammers, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

West Ham have won 11 and lost just two of their past 14 home encounters with the Clarets in league and cup.

The last four fixtures between the sides have produced 14 goals.

West Ham United

West Ham are unbeaten in two matches (W1, D1) - their best run of league form since they went six matches without defeat last September

They have won two of their last three games at the London Stadium, having previously been victorious only once in 10 home fixtures (D3, L6).

The Hammers have scored 14 goals in seven home league matches since David Moyes returned as boss, netting three goals or more in four of those fixtures.

West Ham are on a run of 13 league matches without a clean sheet.

Of the last seven home goals conceded by the Hammers, five have been scored in the final 20 minutes of matches.

Michail Antonio has been directly involved in five goals in his last six league appearances, scoring three goals and assisting two.

January signing Tomas Soucek has scored in back-to-back league games.

Burnley