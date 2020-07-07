Manchester City v Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola has made more changes to his starting XI than any other Premier League manager this season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City have no fresh injury worries.

Gabriel Jesus may again deputise for the injured Sergio Aguero, with manager Pep Guardiola insisting the Brazilian produced "one of his best performances of this season" against Southampton.

Newcastle have a number of new injury issues with Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin both doubts.

Andy Carroll and Jamaal Lascelles are also potential absentees with respective groin and ankle problems.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is good, but he's not as good as Sergio Aguero.

Of the two, Jesus is probably better player outside the box but the Argentina striker might have made the difference for City in Sunday's defeat by Southampton because he is so deadly in front of goal.

City desperately need Aguero to be back fit if they are to go all the way in the Champions League this season, because there is just no comparison between him and Jesus when it comes to guile and finishing.

I don't think it will matter too much against Newcastle, mind. City will create a lot of chances, like they did against Saints and I don't see Steve Bruce's side keeping them out.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

City have won the last 10 home league meetings and could win 11 successive home top-flight games against a single side for the first time.

Newcastle are unbeaten in the last two Premier League meetings, winning one and drawing one, having lost 15 of the previous 16 clashes.

Manchester City

City have won their last four home Premier League matches by a 14-0 aggregate scoreline.

They have dropped 33 points this season - compared to a combined total of 30 in their previous two campaigns.

City could keep five consecutive clean sheets in Premier League home games for the first time since September 2011.

However, they have lost four of their last nine top-flight matches.

City could fail to score in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since March 2016.

Kevin de Bruyne has either scored or assisted a goal 15 times in his last 14 Premier League starts.

Newcastle United