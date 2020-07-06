Crystal Palace v Chelsea

From the section

A league-low 26 goals have been scored at Selhurst Park this season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson must weigh up whether to recall Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann and James McCarthy after they were rested at Leicester.

Injured trio James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Martin Kelly are again expected to miss out.

Chelsea are likely to be without N'Golo Kante after he suffered a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic and defender Fikayo Tomori remain on the sidelines.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won their last four games against Crystal Palace, including a 2-0 victory in November's reverse fixtures.

Palace have recorded just four victories in 21 previous Premier League matches against the Blues (D2, L15).

The Eagles' first league win under Roy Hodgson was a 2-1 home victory over Chelsea in October 2017.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost three consecutive games by an aggregate score of 8-0, having previously managed four straight wins without conceding.

The Eagles could fail to score in four successive league matches for the first time under Roy Hodgson.

Palace have won just three of their past eight home league fixtures (D2, L3).

They have not recorded a draw in 10 league outings (W4, L6).

The Eagles are the only side yet to score more than twice in a Premier League game this season.

Hodgson's men have recorded just two league wins this season against teams currently in the top half of the table.

Since the restart, ex-Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has had more shots on target than any other Palace player, registering three of their seven attempts on goal.

Chelsea