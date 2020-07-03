Anssi Jaakkola: Bristol Rovers goalkeeper extends contract until 2022

Ex-Reading goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola played 26 times for Bristol Rovers in 2019-20

Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola has signed a new contract with the League One club until 2022, with the option of a further year.

The Finland international, 33, has played for Rovers since 2019.

"We are all delighted that Anssi has agreed a contract extension," manager Ben Garner told the club website.

"Anssi is a great professional and I also see him playing an important role in terms of leadership within our dressing room."