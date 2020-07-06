Attempt saved. Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.
Oxford United v Portsmouth
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 12Long
- 4Dickie
- 5Moore
- 3Ruffels
- 17Henry
- 6Gorrin
- 8Brannagan
- 18Sykes
- 19Mackie
- 30Browne
Substitutes
- 9Taylor
- 10Woodburn
- 13Stevens
- 14Forde
- 15Mousinho
- 20Hanson
- 23Agyei
- 26Atkinson
- 28Kelly
Portsmouth
- 35Bass
- 13Bolton
- 6Burgess
- 20Raggett
- 42Seddon
- 24McGeehan
- 17Morris
- 7Williams
- 19Harness
- 11Curtis
- 22Harrison
Substitutes
- 1MacGillivray
- 3Brown
- 4Naylor
- 5Downing
- 9Hawkins
- 10Marquis
- 14Cannon
- 15McCrorie
- 26Evans
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamPortsmouth
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.