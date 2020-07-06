League One - 2nd Leg
Oxford Utd0Portsmouth0

Oxford United v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 12Long
  • 4Dickie
  • 5Moore
  • 3Ruffels
  • 17Henry
  • 6Gorrin
  • 8Brannagan
  • 18Sykes
  • 19Mackie
  • 30Browne

Substitutes

  • 9Taylor
  • 10Woodburn
  • 13Stevens
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 20Hanson
  • 23Agyei
  • 26Atkinson
  • 28Kelly

Portsmouth

  • 35Bass
  • 13Bolton
  • 6Burgess
  • 20Raggett
  • 42Seddon
  • 24McGeehan
  • 17Morris
  • 7Williams
  • 19Harness
  • 11Curtis
  • 22Harrison

Substitutes

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 3Brown
  • 4Naylor
  • 5Downing
  • 9Hawkins
  • 10Marquis
  • 14Cannon
  • 15McCrorie
  • 26Evans
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.

Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry341813348301867
2Rotherham35188961382362
3Wycombe3417894540559
4Oxford Utd35179961372460
5Portsmouth35179953361760
6Fleetwood351612751381360
7Peterborough351781068402859
8Sunderland361611948321659
9Doncaster341591051331854
10Gillingham35121584234851
11Ipswich3614101246361052
12Burton351212115050048
13Blackpool351112124443145
14Bristol Rovers35129143849-1145
15Shrewsbury341011133142-1141
16Lincoln City35126174446-242
17Accrington351010154753-640
18Rochdale34106183957-1836
19MK Dons35107183647-1137
20Wimbledon35811163952-1335
21Tranmere3488183660-2432
22Southend3547243985-4619
23Bolton34511182766-3914
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you