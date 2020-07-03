Jake Hastie: Motherwell re-sign Rangers winger on season-long loan

Jake Hastie
Jake Hastie is yet to make a league appearance for Rangers

Jake Hastie is "absolutely delighted to be back" at Motherwell after joining on a season-long loan from Rangers.

Winger Hastie, 21, joined the Ibrox club last summer and spent the first half of season 2019-20 on loan at Rotherham United, netting three times.

He has, to date, made two appearances for Rangers and previously scored seven times for Motherwell.

"I've been with Motherwell since I was nine years old," the Scotland Under-21 cap told the Fir Park club's website.

"I'm fit and ready to go. I want to pick up where we left off just over a year ago and make an impact on the team scoring goals."

Manager Stephen Robinson added Motherwell needed "someone strong and direct in the wide areas".

