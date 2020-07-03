Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund close to completing deal for Birmingham City teenager

Jude Bellingham (right) has played at youth level for England and has made 38 appearances so far for Birmingham

Borussia Dortmund are close to completing the signing of Birmingham City's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham on a long-term contract.

In August, Bellingham broke the record of former England striker Trevor Francis as Birmingham's youngest player, when he made his first team debut aged 16 years and 38 days.

He scored the winner against Stoke on his home debut.

BBC Sport understands the transfer to Dortmund is yet to be completed.

However, it is thought a five-year contract and a transfer fee of about £20m are in place that will allow 17-year-old Bellingham to move to Germany.

Bellingham has been one of the most sought-after young players in Europe this summer.

Manchester United were keen to sign him and even offered him a tour of their training ground and an introduction to Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, Dortmund felt they had an equally persuasive argument given their development of young players, notably Jadon Sancho, who they have turned into an England international after his arrival from Manchester City at a similar age.