Champions League & Europa League draws - all you need to know

Atletico Madrid knocked out holders Liverpool in the last 16

The Champions League returns in August featuring a mini-tournament of knockout games to decide the winner.

On Friday, the draw will take place for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final at 11:00 BST, with all matches set to take place in Lisbon, Portugal.

Premier League teams Chelsea and Manchester City are both aiming to take part in that mini-tournament by securing a last-eight place in early August.

The Europa League draw will also take place on Friday, with Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers the British sides still in the hunt for a place in the last eight.

Here is everything you need to know Europe's two main club competitions - starting with the Champions League.

Which teams still remain?

Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Paris St-Germain and RB Leipzig are already in the quarter-finals.

There are four last-16 ties where the second leg still has to be played (aggregate scores going into those games are in brackets):

Manchester City v Real Madrid (2-1)

Bayern Munich v Chelsea (3-0)

Barcelona v Napoli (1-1)

Juventus v Lyon (0-1).

How will the draw work?

Three draws will take place - one for the quarter-finals, one for the semi-finals, and one to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative purposes.

No teams will be seeded and there will be no country protection, meaning sides can face domestic rivals.

Is there a different format to matches?

Yes.

All ties will be one match, rather than over two legs, and take place in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, at either Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade or Benfica's Estadio da Luz. The latter venue will host the final, which has been moved from Istanbul.

Benfica's Estadio da Luz will host this season's Champions League final on 23 August

When are the games?

7-8 August: Last-16 second legs

12-15 August: Quarter-finals

18-19 August: Semi-finals

23 August: Final

All matches will kick off at 20:00 BST.

Who are the star performers to look out for?

Robert Lewandowski is Europe's top scorer this season with 51 goals

Bayern Munich have already claimed a domestic league and cup double, and they hold a 3-0 last-16 advantage over Chelsea heading into the second leg of their tie.

Robert Lewandowski, their Polish goal machine, has scored 51 times this season, including 11 in Europe, putting him top of the Champions League charts.

Paris St-Germain were crowned Ligue 1 champions again after the season in France was ended early. They are yet to crack Europe's elite competition, but the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi have scored 68 goals between them in 2019-20.

One man who will not be returning to action in the competition this season is forward Timo Werner. The Germany international scored four goals for RB Leipzig but is ineligible for new side Chelsea.

Which teams remain in the Europa League?

There are six last-16 ties which still require the second leg to be played (aggregate scores going into the games are in brackets):

Manchester United v LASK (5-0)

Wolves v Olympiakos (1-1)

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (3-1)

Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1)

Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (2-1)

Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v Roma will take place as one-off matches.

How will the draw work?

Three draws will take place following the same template as the Champions League.

Is there a different format to matches?

Again, all ties will be one-off matches - they will take place in Germany at the home grounds of Duisburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Schalke and Cologne. The latter venue will host the final, which has been moved from Gdansk in Poland.

When are the games?

5-6 August: Last-16 second legs and one-off last-16 ties

10-11 August: Quarter-finals

16-17 August: Semi-finals

21 August: Final