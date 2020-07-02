Morecambe: Alex Kenyon and Aaron Wildig among six to sign new deals

Alex Kenyon has made 221 league appearances for Morecambe since joining in 2013

Midfielders Alex Kenyon and Aaron Wildig are among six Morecambe players to sign new one-year contracts.

Carlos Mendes-Gomes, Cole Stockton and Jordan Slew have also agreed new deals, with Freddie Price agreeing his first professional contract.

However, Shrimps defender Steven Old has turned down an offer to stay with the League Two club.

Morecambe finished 22nd this season and now have 14 players signed on for the 2020-21 campaign.

"Steven Old has decided to make the move back north to be closer to his family so has not taken up our offer," said manager Derek Adams.

"I would like to add eight new players to get our squad up to 20 senior professionals and two first-year pros for the start of the season."