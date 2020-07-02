Aimee Palmer: Bristol City Women re-sign midfielder on two-year deal
Midfielder Aimee Palmer has rejoined Bristol City Women on a two-year deal.
She has spent the past two seasons at Manchester United Women, which included a loan spell at Sheffield United.
“I’m very excited to be back at the club where my professional football journey started,” England under-21 international Palmer said.
The 19-year-old made 15 appearances, scoring once during her time at United as she helped the Red Devils win the Women’s Championship in 2019.