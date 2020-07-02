Aimee Palmer: Bristol City Women re-sign midfielder on two-year deal

Manchester United confirmed last month that Aimee Palmer would leave them at the end of her contract

Midfielder Aimee Palmer has rejoined Bristol City Women on a two-year deal.

She has spent the past two seasons at Manchester United Women, which included a loan spell at Sheffield United.

“I’m very excited to be back at the club where my professional football journey started,” England under-21 international Palmer said.

The 19-year-old made 15 appearances, scoring once during her time at United as she helped the Red Devils win the Women’s Championship in 2019.