Jobi McAnuff: Leyton Orient club captain and player coach agrees new deal

Jobi McAnuff joined Leyton Orient from Stevenage in the summer of 2017

Leyton Orient club captain Jobi McAnuff has agreed a new one-year contract for next season.

The 38-year-old has made 141 appearances for Orient, but only one in 2019-20 because of injury problems.

During the season, he took on a player-coach role and will continue to be part of boss Ross Embleton's backroom team.

"I don't just want to be a bit part or be here for the ride, I want to contribute, that's a big, big thing for me," he told the club website.