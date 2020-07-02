Inter Milan sign Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi came to prominence during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan have signed defender Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

The Morocco full-back, 21, made just 17 appearances for Real and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Inter have paid 40m euros (£36m) with 5m euros of add-ons for the Madrid academy graduate.

In a statement Real thanked Hakimi for his service and wished him well in his "new chapter".

Hakimi, who can play at right- or left-back, as well as in midfield, was pictured attending a medical in Italy on Tuesday.

He made more than 70 appearances for Dortmund, scoring 12 goals.

