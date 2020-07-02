Inter Milan sign Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid
Inter Milan have signed defender Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid on a five-year deal.
The Morocco full-back, 21, made just 17 appearances for Real and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.
Inter have paid 40m euros (£36m) with 5m euros of add-ons for the Madrid academy graduate.
In a statement Real thanked Hakimi for his service and wished him well in his "new chapter".
Hakimi, who can play at right- or left-back, as well as in midfield, was pictured attending a medical in Italy on Tuesday.
He made more than 70 appearances for Dortmund, scoring 12 goals.