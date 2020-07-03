Ronan Curtis: Former Derry City striker optimistic about Portsmouth's play-off chances

Ronan Curtis is Portsmouth's top scorer this season with 13 goals

Former Derry City striker Ronan Curtis says he heads into the League One play-offs optimistic his club Portsmouth can achieve promotion to the Championship.

Curtis will be in action for Pompey at Fratton Park in Friday evening's semi-final first leg against Oxford United.

"We fancy ourselves to do it and win the play-offs," said the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland striker.

"We're fit and raring to go. We've been waiting a long time to play again and we're all clear of Covid-19 now."

Portsmouth haven't played since 10 March and secured their play-offs spot after the season was cut short with them lying fifth in the table.

The second leg against Oxford, who have former Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes in their ranks, will take place on Monday with the winners of the tie meeting either Fleetwood Town or Wycombe Wanders in the play-offs final.

Curtis signed new Pompey contract

Four Pompey players tested positive for Coronavirus during the period of lockdown but Curtis says all the squad are now ready for the play-offs test.

"That was heartbreaking because we're like a family. You don't want to see that," adds Curtis, who signed a new contract in February which will keep him at Fratton Park until 2023.

"But the last two or three weeks, we've been doing tests and everyone has come back clear."

The Republic of Ireland international, 23, is Pompey's top scorer this season with 13 goals in all competitions.

"The players, the staff, the management and the fans made me feel really, really welcome. I settled in really quickly," added Curtis.

Curtis is optimistic Stephen Kenny's appointment as Republic of Ireland manager will see him adding to his three international caps

"They gave me a chance and I've played well and got myself a new deal.

"I had a couple of offers last summer and in January but I didn't want to leave. I have settled in here and love this city."

Curtis revealed that new Republic manager Stephen Kenny has been in touch with him since taking over from Mick McCarthy.

The Portsmouth striker has earned three Republic of Ireland caps and is optimistic of adding to that under Kenny.

"As long as I keep working hard at my club, scoring goals and setting up goals and playing well, there's no doubt I will get a chance because he does give the young lads a chance."