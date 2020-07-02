Josh Murphy: Cardiff boss Harris hoping for winger boost

Josh Murphy has made 27 appearances this season

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris is hoping the returning Josh Murphy can help the club replace Albert Adomah.

Adomah has rejoined Nottingham Forest as his loan expired and Harris said it was "a disgrace," the English Football League did not ensure loan deals lasted until the end of the extended season.

Harris hopes Murphy, who last played on 7 March, can shine as Cardiff chase a play-off berth in the remaining games.

"At some stage he is going to really spark his Cardiff career," Harris said.

Harris is hopeful that the 25-year old can impress without the added expectation of fan pressure. The winger has looked low on confidence at times this season and has received jeers from his own supporters.

"He's done well for me in spells, he's done well at the club in spells, but this could be the period with no real fan pressure and expectation on his shoulders, where 'Murph' comes alive for us," Harris told BBC Sport Wales.

"We'll have to see. I am not trying to put too much pressure on his shoulders but he could have an important part to play for us during the run-in."

Murphy has yet to play since the resumption of the season after sustaining a calf injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Swansea City last month.

Harris accepts the £11m buy from Norwich in 2018 is not a straight replacement for Adomah, but hopes Murphy can find consistency as the Welsh club bid to cement their top six spot.

"I think the transfer fee is a big thing. Expectation comes with the transfer fee, and rightly so. But when you play so well for spells, fans want to see consistency, managers want to see consistency. And players want to perform consistently," Harris added.

"Sometimes you have to accept players will be a little bit up and down, especially attack minded players.

Aggressive attacking players that play a little bit off the cuff.. they are a little bit up and down with form at times.

"For us it would be nice to see 'Murph' hit a purple pitch and see him come back firing as we have seen Junior Hoilett and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing."

Harris feels the pressure will be on the hosts for the game, though Cardiff striker Robert Glatzel is a doubt with a possible concussion as Cardiff follow protocol for head injuries.

"Bristol City have to beat us, that's the bottom line," Harris said. They have to beat us to have a chance of catching us."