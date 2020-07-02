Irish Cup: Details of semi-finals and final confirmed

Mick McDermott, Paddy McLaughlin, Oran Kearney and David Jeffrey are the managers of the four clubs in the Irish Cup semi-finals

The dates and kick-off times for the much-delayed Irish Cup semi-finals and final have been confirmed.

In the first game of a double-header, Ballymena United will face derby rivals Coleraine at 16:00 BST on Monday 27 July at Windsor Park.

Cliftonville will play Glentoran at 20:00 in the other last-four tie at the same venue, with the final at 20:00 on Friday 31 July.

The winners will progress to the qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

However, if Coleraine win the competition, the third-placed team in the league would qualify to play in the Europa League, the Bannsiders having already secured their European spot through taking second place in the Premiership.

The Irish FA has indicated that at this stage the semi-finals are expected to be played behind closed doors, with no spectators.

Advice from the Northern Ireland Executive will shape any decision on whether supporters can attend the final.

The semi-final games will be the first football played in Northern Ireland since March when the coronavirus pandemic restrictions saw proceedings brought to a halt.