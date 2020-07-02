Lyndon Dykes: Livingston have had no approaches for striker - Gary Holt

Media playback is not supported on this device The goals that thrust Dykes into Scotland frame

Livingston have had no contact from any club this summer about striker Lyndon Dykes, says manager Gary Holt.

The 24-year-old, who scored 12 goals in his debut Scottish Premiership campaign after signing from Queen of the South, has been linked with Rangers.

The Australian-born forward has also had talks with Steve Clarke about representing Scotland.

"We have had no conversations with anybody regarding it," Holt said of Dykes' future.

"But everyone knows if you come here and do well, you will move on as long as it's right for this club.

"He knows what we are doing, he knows where he wants to get to. But he's got to do it for us.

"And if he improves on the performances he gave last season, who knows who will come knocking?"