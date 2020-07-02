Glasgow City: Leanne Crichton worried about Champions League

Glasgow City beat Brondby on penalties last October to reach the last eight of the Champions League

Glasgow City's one-off Champions League quarter-final in Spain next month "sounds almost impossible", says midfielder Leanne Crichton.

While the Scottish champions' German opponents Wolfsburg have resumed playing, the Scots will only return to training this weekend.

Further, City may have to charter a flight to San Sebastian for the 21 August tie.

"It's really important that we try to fulfil that fixture," said Crichton.

"There have been multiple conversations how we do that. I think we've to arrive the day before the game, play, hope you can pull off an incredible result, then you get to stay on a bit longer.

"It all sounds impossible but I'm sure it will happen."

Should City win, they would then face Atletico Madrid or Barcelona four days later in the same venue.

Scott Booth's side had health checks on Wednesday before returning to socially-distanced training on Saturday.

"That was the first taste of how strict it's going to be," Crichton added.

"We've got players who work in care homes, with the council, or who do other jobs, so the safeguarding element is the difficult part."