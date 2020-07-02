Mallik Wilks: Hull City pay undisclosed fee to Barnsley for forward after loan spell

Mallik Wilks spent the 2018-19 season on loan from Leeds United to Doncaster Rovers

Hull City have signed forward Mallik Wilks from Championship rivals Barnsley on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old moved to the Tigers on loan in January and has agreed a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The ex-Leeds United youngster has scored three goals in 12 games for Hull since the turn of the year and will be able to play out the season for them.

He agreed a four-year contract when he joined Barnsley last summer, but only made eight league starts for the Tykes.