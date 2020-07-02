Lyle Taylor, Striker released by Charlton along with long-serving Chris Solly

Lyle Taylor was boss Lee Bowyer's first signing after taking charge in 2018

Charlton have released top-scorer Lyle Taylor after the forward refused to agree a contract extension.

The 30-year-old has not played since the Championship resumed last month after being halted due to coronavirus.

Having scored 11 goals in 22 appearances this season, manager Lee Bowyer said Taylor did not want to jeopardise a "life-changing move".

Taylor also scored 25 times last season as Charlton won promotion back to the Championship through the play-offs.

Long-serving right-back Chris Solly, 29, has also left the club after 18 years.

Having joined the club's academy as an 11-year-old, Solly went on to make 313 appearances for the Addicks, scoring three times.

"I would like to wish Chris and Lyle the best," Bowyer told the club website.

"They both gave everything for the club every time they pulled on the shirt and they've both been an important part of the team during my time here."

Loan players David Davis and Matt Smith have returned to Birmingham City and Manchester City, while the club has taken up one-year contract options on Charles Clayden, Ben Dempsey, Nathan Harness, Jay Mingi, Joseph Osaghae, Johl Powell, Luca Vega and James Vennings.

Wassim Aouchria and Armando Junior Quitirna have signed new one-year contracts ,with an option for a further 12 months.